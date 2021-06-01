Chakwera with nurses on their day

By Tawonga Seseni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Nine months after President Lazarus Chakwera announced the introduction of ‘the Zikomo awards’ for health workers in the wake of wake of Covid-19 no worker has been recognized.

Chakwera said five health workers nominated by various medical associations will be receiving awards every three months for their dedication to work.

The Malawi leader described health workers as champions sayings they are sacrificing their lives against depressing working condition, depleted medical supplies among others.

In an interview with Dr Victor Mithi President of society of medical doctors in Malawi have complained that the delay is a demotivating factor.

The complaint has come after the government has reduced budgetary allocation for health sector in 2021-2022 budget

On his part chairperson for the human resources for health coalition Charles Simeza said they complied names and presented them to the state house.

Brian Banda state house press secretary told Maravi Post that the award program has been put on hold due to Covid-19, but it will be done at an opportune time.