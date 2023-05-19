Malawi VP Saulos Chilima’ corruption case committed to High Court

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court on Friday, May 19, 2023 committed Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s case to the High Court.

Chilima, who was arrested on November 25,2022.

He was however granted court bail the same day, as he is facing six counts of which three are for corrupt practices by a public officer contrary to Section 24(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA).

Chilima is being accused of receiving bribes while using influence in regard to contracts contrary to Section 29 (1) (b) of the CPA.

He is also answering a count of failing to make a full report to a police officer or an officer of the ACB that an advantage had been corruptly given contrary to Section 36 (1) of the CPA.

He is accused of corruptly receiving US$280, 000 for allegedly assisting Sattar’s company to get a contract from Malawi Defense Force and Malawi Police Service.

The court is yet to set a date for case commencement.

