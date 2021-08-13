Nankumwa cheers Namiwa in cell

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of the Opposition in Malawi Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has condemned the barbaric arrest on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 of the Executive Director of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Sylvester Namiwa.

Namiwa was arrested at Parliament Building in Lilongwe while he led peaceful vigils there to call upon Parliament to explain the mist surrounding the controversial Loan Authorization Bill that was allegedly ‘smuggled’ onto the Order Paper for discussion by Members of Parliament (MPs) last month.

“This arrest is a classic example of a government using excessive force against Malawians who are exercising their democratic rights to demand transparency and accountability from duty-bearers,”said Nankhumwa who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South.

Nankhumwa said Malawians are not ready to give up their democratic rights and freedoms at the whims of a few power-hungry politicians, who would like to consolidate their dynasty through corruption, intimidation, physical attacks and politically-motivated arrests.

Namiwa and other CDEDI members are expected to appear before Nkukula court, Lumbadzi, Dowa on Friday, August 13, 2021 for bail application.