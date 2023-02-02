Malawians told to embrace newly introduced MSG’ cyber security course

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians have been dared to embrace newly introduced cyber security and networking degree program course to meet the responsibilities and challenges demanded in the sector.

This follows after Malawi School of Government (MSG), stormed the two major cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe on selling degree program course for the past weeks.

The school formerly Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) has partnered with UK’s University of Central Lancashire on this course.

MSG Kanengo campus Acting Executive Director Dr. Jessie Kabwila disclosed that the new programme is open to both those with computer background and those without computer background.

Kabwila said that the programme is expected to assist learners in assessing the security risks inherent in computer networks and the technologies that can be employed to counter such risks.

She reminded the public that in the country, it is only their institution that offers this Cyber Security and Networking degree.

She however, urged Malawians to take advantage of this opportunity and advance their career in cyber security.

The course will enable learners to be equipped with the knowledge, technical and interpersonal skills necessary for taking part in the design, implementation, management and security of modern computer systems.

Among the computer programmes offered by the institution include NCC Education Level 4 Diploma in Computing, NCC Education Level 5 Diploma in Computing, NCC Education Level 5 Diploma in Computing with Cyber security, BSc (Hons) Business Computing and Information Systems and BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and Networking.

MIM and Mpemba school of management have been rebranded into MSG following Act of Parliament enactment

