By Thandie Chadzandiyana

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police have arrested three villagers in connection to the fracas that did not end well in Blantyre at the Headstone Prophetic Ministry International Church building.

TAccording to eye witness other costly valuables have been burnt at the church.

Church members who witnessed the fracas say at around 8 am on Sunday, October 17, 2021 while a church service was in progress, angry villagers who were carrying pangas and other weapons stormed the church and forced the congregants out.

It has been established that a few days ago, a misunderstanding arose as to who will manage the funeral of the late Group Village Headman Nkata in Chileka who belonged to both a cultural cult and the Headstone Prophetic Ministry International.

