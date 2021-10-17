Only four artisst showed up

By Dorica Mtenje

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The much anticipated three day Mothers Day Musical festival was on Saturday, October 16,, 2021 suspended to due to low turn up of fans including people.

The show which was slated from October 15 to 17, 2021 at Mufrasa Lodge in Salima ended up being done for only 17 to 16 due to low turn up.

According to the show organizer, Prince Chokhotho said he had to suspend the last day as they had made a lot of loses in the past two days due to low turn up.

Chokhotho said the low turn up has come in as the place is new and most people are not familiar with it.

Asked whether he has refunded those that get the three days ticket Chokhotho said they were sympathized with the October 14 show which was free and Dan Lu performed.

According to some inner source the show almost costed him close to 3 million but he did not manage to get even Half of the money due to the turn up.

The show was expected to perform by almost over 10 artist only ,4 performed the likes of Atoti Manje,Bianca and ma blacks.

The last days was expected to be performed by gospel artist the likes of Ethel Kamwendo,Kamuzu Barracks Gospel,Skeffa chimoto, just to mention a few.

Mufrasa lodge is expected to host another show called Music de tour organised by the same Chokhotho.