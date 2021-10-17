Minister of Information Gospel Kazako

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As Malawians are accusing President Lazarus Chakwera of travelling frequently, Minister of Information Gosepl Kazako has backed the President amid looming international travels which will take at least ten days.

Chakwera is this week due to travel to Kenya, United Arab Emirates and Scotland for various tasks.

The trips come when some quarters have been questioning the presidency over continued local and foreign travel.

But Gospel Kazako, Minister of Information insists it is crucial for the president to undertake such high profile travels for the country to improve its international relations and contribute at global summits.

“People need to understand the fact that such trips accord the President an opportunity to discuss some key issues that will help bail out Malawi.”said Kazako as reported by MIJ online.

According to Kazako, the president highly appreciates the nature of such meetings and need to physically attend.

He says the president does not travel to squander public resources but rather to find better ways to ease challenges rocking the country.

Chakwera is due to be in Kenya from 19th to 21st October where he will hold bilateral talks with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

He will also be a guest of honor at the 2021 Mashujaa (Heroes) Day before meeting Maimuna Mohd Sharif who is the Executive Director of the United Nations Humana Settlement Program.

Chakwera will then while there deliver a keynote address at the Malawi Investment Forum.

Later, Chakwera is expected to attend the fifth Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Community from 24th to 27th October in Dubai.

He will among other activities meet top business gurus in Dubai.

Then Chakwera will head for Scotland to attend the high level segment of the 26th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP 26).

He will also while there hold talks with the First Minister of Scotland