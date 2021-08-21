Abida Mia cheering up MHC tenants

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia has assured tenants that are facing eviction from the newly built houses of Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) in Ngumbe that government will amicably resolve the matter at hand.

During her visit on Saturday, morning, August 21, 2021 Mia said, President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government is currently addressing the matter and very much committed to have it resolved for the betterment of the tenants and all parties involved.

Mia therefore assured MHC Tenants of not being chased out at Ngumbe.

“Don’t be shaken, be assured that your government, the Chakwera administration, is taking positive steps to resolve the issue.” assures Abida Mia.

The 65 houses that have recently been built my MHC, the parastal organisation, are said to have been built on private land belonging to the family of Costas and Samantha Scordis, who through their lawyer, Kuleza Phokoso obtained an order to evacuate the occupants.

On Friday, the occupants were reached with an eviction order and were told to move from the houses by 9am on Saturday, today, August 21, 2021.