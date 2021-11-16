DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Dowa are keeping in custody a 35-year-old man, Chimwemwe Nowa, for allegedly sodomising his 25-year-old friend.

Dowa police station publicist Gladson M’bumpha told The Maravi Post that the suspect committed the offence in the wee hours of Sunday, November 14 2021 at Chisenengo Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chiwere in the district where he sodomised Atusaye Mwenekitete through the anus.

M’bumpha said both the victim and the suspect are not married that on Saturday, November 13 2021, they were drinking beer together at Mvera Reference Bottle store around evening hours.

“At around 11:40PM, the two decided to go home and the suspect whose house is near the bottle store told the victim to sleep at his house since it was odd hours. The two agreed and they all slept in one bed.

“On Sunday, November 14, 2021, around 4:00 AM the victim discovered that he was naked though he slept with clothes and he also experienced waterly substances around his anus and noted that he had been carnally known against order of nature,” he said.

The police publicist added, “The victim asked his friend (the suspect) who revealed to have had sexual intercourse with him through the anus whilst he was fast asleep. The suspect then produced MK2,000.00 and gave it to the victim for him not to reveal the matter to anyone, but the victim refused.

“The matter was reported to police and the victim was issued a referral report for examination at Mvera Health Centre, where results came out positive.This led to the arrest of Nowa and who will appear before court soon to answer a charge of sodomy.

A mechanic, Nowa comes from Ching’amba Village, T.A Ganya in Ntcheu District, whereas the victim, Mwenekitete, who is a ground labour at Mvera Combat Support Battalion is from Ngindekumo Village, T.A Kyungu in Karonga

