MCP Youth League decorates Lilongwe City with 1,400 trees

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Youth League on Saturday, January 21, 2022 planted over 1,400 trees in Lilongwe City center constituency.

MCP youth league Director, Richard Chimwendo Banda who led the exercise disclosed that 400 tress have been planted at Kalambo primary school in area 25 and 1000 at Magwelo primary school at Kanengo.

Chimwendo who is also Sports Minister said the project aims at replacing trees to improve the country’s vegetation cover.

He revealed further that the league is targeting 28 districts without selecting regions as it is a project for Malawian.

Chilondola planting his own trees

On his part, MCP Regional Governor, Zebron Chilondola said the project will help the youth to be useful as they will be busy planting trees country wide.

Chilondola observes that it’s the party desire to make sure that youths are engaged into productive activities

