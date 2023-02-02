Minister Abida Mia for rural effective water access

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The government has expressed commitment to extending efficient water access to the rural masses through various projects being implemented by utility water providers.

Water and Sanitation Minister Abida Mia made the commitment after visiting water points in Lilangwe-Blantyre under Southern Region Water Board which were once being managed by Water Users Association-WUA.

Mia said the directive to transfer management of water points from WUA to the water board was to ensure efficiency in water access as many facilities were being abandoned due to poor management.

The Minister added that the establishment of a solar-powered water facility through the Malawi Resilience and Drought Risk Management Project under her ministry has also increased water volumes being supplied to Lirangwe and surrounding areas.

Board Chairperson for Southern Region Water Board-Brown Mpinganjira-said the board has revamped most water facilities that were under WUA since taking over management as well as implementing other projects that have increased delivery of portable water in Lirangwe.

Abida Mia

Mpinganjira also disclosed that SRWB has so far carried out over three thousand free water connections out of their targeted five thousand.

Senior Chief Kapeni therefore lauded government and SRWB for taking over the management of water points saying the move has improved the delivery of service.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...