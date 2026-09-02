MSD Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Ghana’s Efforts to Advance Women’s Cancer Care and Sustainable Access

High-Level Strategic Engagement Focused on Strengthening Health Systems, Expanding Access, and Advancing Sustainable Financing in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana, 2 September 2026, /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE: MRK)) today reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to supporting sustainable health systems, policy implementation, and universal health coverage (UHC) frameworks in Ghana. As part of its broader strategic effort to strengthen health systems, foster collaborative healthcare solutions, and support UHC priorities across sub-Saharan Africa, MSD is co-convening a high level policy roundtable in collaboration with Africa Health Business (AHB) at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

“At MSD, our commitment to sub-Saharan Africa goes far beyond delivering healthcare solutions; we are dedicated to partnering across sectors to build sustainable, high-performing health systems that leave no woman behind,” Vuyo Mjekula, MSD’s External Affairs Director for sub-Saharan Africa, noted.

“Addressing the implementation of national healthcare strategies requires long-term collaboration, innovation, and policy alignment. Here in Ghana, we are supporting multi stakeholder dialogue and partnering on sustainable access mechanisms to help translate strategic commitments into lasting health outcomes.”

Ghana is at a pivotal moment in its journey toward universal health coverage and sustainable healthcare financing. The country’s evolving policy environment and commitment to strengthening primary healthcare create significant opportunities to expand equitable access to care and improve health outcomes. Recent milestones, including the establishment of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (“Mahama Cares”) to provide financial protection for people living with non-communicable diseases[1], and ongoing efforts to strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme through the Ghana Health Financing Strategy 2023-2030[2], reflect a growing focus on sustainable financing solutions that can help advance national health priorities.

To translate policy into long-term impact, multi-stakeholder collaboration remains essential. The high-level dialogue in Accra demonstrates how public, private, and civil society actors can align to address systemic barriers to care.

The forum brings together a diverse group of leaders, including senior policymakers, healthcare leaders, oncology experts, public and private payers, development partners, civil

society representatives, and private-sector stakeholders. Discussions will focus on three strategic pillars critical to long-term health system resilience:

Strengthening System Capacity: Enhancing infrastructure and capability across the care continuum to strengthen service delivery and improve patient access to care

Sustainable Financing & Purchasing: Aligning strategic purchasing mechanisms and health insurance reforms to reduce out-of-pocket health expenditure and safeguard financial coverage for high-burden conditions

Multi-Sectoral Alliances: Leveraging “all-of-society” partnerships across governments, development organizations, and industry partners to drive sustainable health outcomes

MSD remains committed to playing a constructive role as a long-term partner across sub-Saharan Africa, supporting policy implementation, advancing health equity, and facilitating dialogue that strengthens health systems and expands sustainable access to care for women.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of MSD

About MSD

At MSD, known as MSD & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.msd.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

References

Government of Ghana (2025). State of the Nation Address: Mahama pledges stronger sanitation, free primary healthcare, and medical trust fund. Accra: Office of the President. Available at: https://web.facebook.com/ugmedicalcentre/posts/the-ghana-medical-trust-fund-has-been-launched-by-the-president-of ghana-h-e-joh/1210694781060683/ Ghana Health Service / Ministry of Health (2023). Ghana Health Financing Strategy 2023–2030. Accra: Ministry of Health. Available at: https://www.moh.gov.gh/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/GHANA-HFS-REVISION.pdf

For further information, please contact:

African Media Agency : Msd@africanmediaagency.com

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