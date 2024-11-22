Mutharika rallies DPP supporters at Bvumbwe Trading Centre

By Burnett Munthali

Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, on Thursday, November 21, made a triumphant stop at Bvumbwe Trading Centre in Thyolo, where he addressed thousands of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters. The visit marked the culmination of his journey back from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) voter registration exercise at Goliati Registration Centre.

Mutharika, who has maintained a strong political influence in Malawi, used the occasion to energize party loyalists and underscore the significance of voter registration ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Speaking to the enthusiastic crowd, Mutharika emphasized that voter registration is the cornerstone of democracy. “This is the time to secure your future. Make sure you register to vote so that we can reclaim our country and restore the DPP’s vision of prosperity for all Malawians,” he said.

The former President also took a moment to reflect on his administration’s achievements, including infrastructure development, economic stability, and social programs. He urged supporters to remain united and committed to the party’s cause, declaring, “The DPP is the only party capable of delivering meaningful change and progress to the people of Malawi.”

The gathering at Bvumbwe was a testament to Mutharika’s enduring popularity in Thyolo, his home district, and a stronghold for the DPP. Supporters chanted party slogans and pledged their unwavering loyalty, signaling their readiness for the electoral battle ahead.

Mutharika’s message at Bvumbwe underscored the DPP’s determination to mobilize voters and reclaim power in the upcoming elections. His call to action resonated with many, as he reiterated the importance of voter registration as a decisive step towards shaping Malawi’s political future.

The MEC voter registration exercise continues across the country, with political parties intensifying their campaigns to ensure maximum participation. The DPP, under Mutharika’s leadership, is making significant strides in rallying support, particularly in its strongholds, as the 2025 elections draw closer.