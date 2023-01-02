Marymount bus Road accident claims a life

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-One student from Marymount secondary school has been killed and over 50 others are being treated at Mzimba district hospital after sustaining various degrees of injuries.

This follows road accident after a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Luviri in Mzimba in the afternoon.

The involving motor vehicle with registration number SA 10038 Scania Irizia Bus was driven by Dunken Ngwende.

Northern region police spokesperson Maurice Chapola confirmed the accident.

“On the date and time stated above the driver Mr Dunken Ngwende was driving from the direction of Jenda heading Mzuzu with 58 passengers on board all being students from Mary Mount Secondary School – Mzuzu.

“On arrival before Luviri bridge, the driver lost control of his motor vehicle due to too high speed and as a result it swerved to the right then left where it hit the road embarkment and overturned. Following the impact, one student passenger Miss Ruth Tembo was taken to Mzimba District Hospital where She was pronounced dead on arrival due to severe loss of blood”, reads part of Police report made available to The Maravi Post.

Adds police report, “Three passengers sustained serious injuries namely:- (1) Mr Joseph Andrea Phinifolo, 51 years, Vge. Kamphika, T/A Ndindi, District Salima sustained a fracture on the left hand, (2) Thandwe Mmanjamwada sustained severe head injury and Vanesa Salima, 12 years had her left arm amputated, while 18 passengers escaped with different minor injuries.

“Motor vehicle had its both front and rear Windscreens shattered, nesrside body work depressed and front bumper damaged”.

Mmbelwa district council director of health and social services Dr Angelo Mwaungulu also confirmed the death of one student saying the hospital received about 50 students with injuries while two were critically injured.

The bus was coming from Lilongwe to Mzuzu as second school term of 2022/2023 academic calendar for both Primary and Secondary schools opens on January 3, across the country apart Lilongwe and Blantyre over Cholera outbreak.

