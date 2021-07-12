Nancy Tembo: We are clear on US$50 million tree plating scam

By Dorica Mtenje, and Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government has distance themselves from the alleged abuse funds of MK40 billion tree planting as the project happened in the past regime.

Minister of forest Nancy Tembo said the current regime is taking the blame as government does carry over projects.

She told the news conference on Monday, July 12, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe that the project commenced in 2012 and ended in 2019 by then Tonse regime was not in power.

Tembo added that said the 50million project was not only for tree planting as it covers other project like renovation of Liwonde barrage and markets.

The minister clarification comes after the country’s social rights watchdog, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) gave Tembo, 72 hours to either account for the US$50 million (about MK40 billion) feared to have been plundered through a bogus tree fake planting exercise in the Shire River Basin or step down.

She has urged all the media to look for correct information to feed the nation as several misconceptions starts with the media.

“For us this is an opportunity to collect the misconception that were created by some reporting on social media. The project started in 2012 and concluded in 2019 January and that it had four components. Our component covered was in component B of the project which used about US$26 million.”

“The various projects that where undertaken are landscape installation, irrigation schemes,Dams construction, wildlife component, land resource component. It means that all these are from different ministries,it was not just a project managed by ministry of forestry and natural resources, Tembo explained.

Chairperson for Natural resources ,Welan Chilenga accused the current government in the august house for mismanagement of wealth US$50 million to tree planting activities.