Who: NEPAD-IPPF

What: 33rd Oversight Committee meeting

When: 14-15 October 2021

Where: Virtual (Zoom Platform)

The NEPAD-Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (NEPAD-IPPF), a multi-donor Special Fund hosted by the African Development Bank, will hold its 33rd Oversight Committee (OC) meeting from 14-15 October 2021.

The Oversight Committee was set up to provide general policy direction and ensure effective governance for Fund activities. It approves the Annual Work Program and progress reports, reviews the operational focus and ensures that the activities are consistent with the NEPAD-IPPF Special Fund mandate, mobilizes resources and provides guidance on key focus areas.

The committee comprises the African Development Bank, Germany and Spain (representing the Fund’s donors), the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD).

The two-day meeting will discuss operational and strategic issues; (i) NEPAD-IPPF Special Fund half year operations and portfolio performance (ii) Resource mobilization updates and donor outreach (iii) Updates on the implementation of strategic initiatives (Strategic Business Plan 2021-2025), Digital Platform, New Risk and Project Selection Criteria Framework for NEPAD-IPPF) and (iv) Updates on continental infrastructure initiatives.

It also serves as a forum to follow up on recommendations from previous Oversight Committee meetings while providing opportunities for the key stakeholders of the Fund; donors, the AUC, AUDA-NEPAD, regional economic communities and specialized agencies, partners, and the Bank to dialogue on Africa’s broader regional and continental infrastructure agenda.

The meeting will also launch a report titled Unlocking Investments for Infrastructure Projects in Africa: 15 years of the NEPAD-IPPF Special Fund and show a short film on the special Fund’s operations over the years. The film will stream on 15 October on the Fund’s YouTube channel.

The outcomes of the 33rd Oversight Committee meeting will feed into other continental infrastructure dialogues, including the upcoming PIDA (Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa) Week in November/December 2021.

Source African Development Bank Group