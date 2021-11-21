LAGOS-(MaraviPos)-The Nigerian police are keeping in custody have arrested Appolos Ndubuisi and Rose Godwin Chinweikpe, for selling a baby boy belonging to one Deborah Onukaogu, 24 a supposed wife of Appolos Ndubuisi.

Reports indicate that Appolos Ndubuisi did not observe the traditional or Christian marriage to make Deborah Onukaogu, his legally married wife after she got her pregnant.

Appolos Ndubuisi was said to have taken Onukaogu to one unlicensed Maternity home owned and operated by one Rose Godwin Chinweikpe, the second suspect.

Onukaogu was said to have delivered a baby boy on 26 June, 2021 which the suspects conspired and claimed that the baby died.

The police boss stated further, “The complainant Mrs. Deborah Onukaogu accepted the story in good faith and subsequently became pregnant to same man Appolos Ndubuis.

“According to her, Appolos suggested that she should go to the same purported maternity home where she had the alleged stillbirth. The complainant objected but the supposed husband Appolos Ndubuisi insisted telling her that they will sell the unborn child on delivery.

“This statement heightened the suspicion of the complainant on what must have happened to the previous child which they claimed died on delivery and she immediately reported to the Police”.

The police boss added, “Investigation revealed that the purported stillbirth was a deceit to the complainant. This is because the complainant delivered a baby boy on 26 June 2021 but the suspects conspired and sold the child for the sum of Three hundred and fifty thousand Naira (N350,000.*).

“Further investigation revealed that the sum of Three hundred thousand naira (N300,000.00) was given to Appolos, the presumed husband to Deborah while the balance of Fifty thousand naira (50,000) was taken by Rose Godwin as her delivery expenses”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...