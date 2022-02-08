LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Nation Youth National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) has emphasised the need for the public to look after livestock for maximum production.

The grouping says animal abuses tend to reduce production that could generate more incomes for household.

Animal welfare issues and livestock development policy workshop participants

NYNCC National Advocacy and communication manager Clement Makuwa told The Maravi Post time is ripen for farmer follows international standards on managing animals and livestock.

Makuwa was speaking after the sidelines of animal welfare issues and livestock development policy workshop in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday, February 3, 2022.

He therefore appealed for stakeholders in the animal husbandry sector to popularize the just launched livestock policy..

“We want livestock policy to trickle down to farmers and communities on advancing animals welfare. We need to popularize the policy with strategies for easy implementation,” says Makuwa.

Ministry of Agriculture’s Director of Animal Health and Livestock development Dr. Patrick Chikungwa said the policy is advocating serious investment in the production particularly the private sector/

Chikungwa observes that there is little investment on livestock for commercial purposes hence engaging different stakeholders.

