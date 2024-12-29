Of Malawi’s questionable vote to censure Russian invasion on Ukraine at UN

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In 2022, Malawi voted to censure Russia at the United Nations for its invasion of Ukraine, while more than 15 other African countries abstained from the vote.

About two years ago, Africa lost two young men—Lemekani Nyirenda of Zambia and Nemes Tarimo of Tanzania—who were studying in Russia but found themselves at the battlefront fighting in Ukraine to secure freedom after they were arrested and jailed for alleged criminal offences.

Nyirenda and Tarimo were promised freedom from their prison terms if they successfully fought the war in Ukraine on behalf of Russia following their recruitment from prison by leader of the mercenary group Wagner, now called the Africa Corps.

Sergey Podystnik, editor of the independent Russian outlet, which exposed the story, revealed that those working at Alabuga are forced to use toxic manufacturing materials.

“Participants in an affiliated scheme at the site, the Alabuga Composite Program, have complained about inadequate protection.

“Other students said they developed allergic reactions to resin used, even developing severe itching and ‘small holes’ in their cheeks,” according to Podystnik.