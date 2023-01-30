Pakistan mosque blast claims 34 worshippers lives, injures 150

PESHAWAR-(MaraviPost)-At least 34 worshippers have died and nearly 150 others wounded when a suicide bomber detonated explosives during crowded prayers at a mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday.

The Pakistani Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Shari, confirmed news of the blast adding that it was a “suicide attack” and government has ordered authorities to give the best possible medical treatment to the survivors.

The blast took place around 13:30 (08:30 GMT) during afternoon prayers in the north-western city, near the country’s border with Afghanistan, BBC reported.

According to Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan, there were between 300 and 400 police officials in the area at the time of the blast and most of the victims were part of the police force who they believed were the target of the attack.

Rescue operation is still ongoing and more bodies are expected to be taken out of the rubble. The Peshawar city Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan said currently the priority is to save people buried under the debris.

AP reported indicated that the commander for the Pakistani Taliban, Sarbakaf Mohmand, has claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter.

Peshawar has been the target of frequent militant attacks and suicide bombings. The city also has a Taliban strong presence, and it has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

In March 2022, 56 worshippers were killed at a blast at a Shia mosque in the city, with Islamic State claiming responsibility.

