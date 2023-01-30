Nutricon limited donates Cholera medical suppliers to Lilongwe’s chief Chimangansasa community

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nutricom Limited on Monday, January 30, 2023 donated Cholera medical suppliers to Lilongwe’s senior group Chimangansasa.

The donation is one ay of complementing government’s efforts to contain the spread of cholera in Malawi.

The donated items including 10 Jars of chlorine, soap and among others.

The company has also erected a pipe from their factory to provide purified water to the whole village, which is just 20 kilometers from Lilongwe town but has no piped water.

Nutricom Limited donates Cholera medical supplies

Speaking after making donation, Nutricon limited representative Charles Kululanga said the company is committed to making the village cholera-free by ensuring everyone is living in a safe place and not drinking contaminated water.

Senior group Chimangansasa said the donation is a big relief to over 140 households and he thanked the company for the intervention saying it will give them access to clean and safe water.

Cholera still claiming lives since March 2022.

