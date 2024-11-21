PDP Leader Kondwani Nankhumwa raises concerns over Malawi’s voter registration crisis

By Burnett Munthali

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 general elections, the voter registration process has come under scrutiny, with the People’s Development Party (PDP) raising alarms over systemic challenges that could disenfranchise thousands of eligible voters. In an exclusive interview, PDP President Honorable Kondwani Nankhumwa detailed these concerns and called for urgent reforms to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Voter registration challenges

Nankhumwa identified the absence of National Registration Bureau (NRB) personnel at voter registration centers as a critical issue. According to Malawi’s electoral laws, only individuals with a National ID are eligible to register as voters. However, many citizens face challenges obtaining these IDs due to delays or losses.

The High Court recently ruled that all eligible citizens must be allowed to register, regardless of their National ID status. Justice Mandala Mambulasa emphasized the state’s constitutional obligation to facilitate voter registration. Despite this ruling, Nankhumwa reported that many NRB officials are absent from registration centers, and individuals without IDs are still being turned away. He criticized this as contempt of court and demanded repercussions for NRB’s noncompliance.

MEC’s role in the electoral process

While Nankhumwa refrained from directly criticizing the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), he urged the electoral body to demonstrate decisive leadership. “The electoral process is about protecting the sanctity of our democracy and ensuring every Malawian can exercise their constitutional right to vote,” he said, calling for transparency and efficiency in addressing these challenges.

Impact of bureaucratic inefficiencies

Nankhumwa highlighted systemic inefficiencies, including defective registration machines and inadequate public outreach, which have created barriers for potential voters. In districts such as Lilongwe and Blantyre, long queues and machine malfunctions have left many frustrated and unable to register. In Machinga and Mulanje, machines failed repeatedly over several days, further disenfranchising citizens.

Call for electoral integrity platform (EIP)

To address these challenges, Nankhumwa proposed establishing an Electoral Integrity Platform (EIP). This initiative would involve key stakeholders, including MEC, NRB, political parties, and civil society organizations, to foster dialogue, build trust, and implement solutions to enhance electoral transparency and inclusivity.

Irregularities in the registration process

The PDP has also raised concerns about voter suppression, duplicate registrations, and the alleged registration of underage individuals. Nankhumwa called for an independent audit of the voter registration process to address these issues and restore public confidence. “MEC must adopt stronger verification processes to ensure only eligible voters are registered,” he stated, emphasizing the need for transparent procedures and public education campaigns.

Perceptions of bias at MEC leadership

The PDP leader also addressed public calls for the resignation of MEC Chairperson Justice Anabel Mtalimanja, citing concerns over perceptions of bias. While Nankhumwa stopped short of endorsing these claims, he stressed the importance of public trust in electoral institutions. “If the Chairperson’s leadership is questioned, it risks delegitimizing MEC’s authority,” he said, suggesting that Justice Mtalimanja consider stepping down to protect her integrity and pave the way for new leadership.

Impact on Malawi’s political landscape

Nankhumwa warned that voter registration challenges could disproportionately affect political parties with strongholds in regions facing systemic barriers. “The current state of voter registration could have profound implications for the 2025 elections, potentially disenfranchising thousands and undermining the credibility of the results,” he said.

A call for collective action

In his concluding remarks, Nankhumwa called on all stakeholders to work collaboratively to resolve these challenges. “Let us ensure every eligible voter has a fair chance to register and participate in this vital democratic exercise,” he urged.

As Malawi approaches the 2025 elections, addressing these voter registration concerns is critical to safeguarding the country’s democratic foundations. The PDP’s call for transparency, accountability, and inclusivity underscores the urgent need for reforms to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

