Prophet David Mbewe against Mutharika’s endorsement



By Vincent Gunde

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Founder of the Freedom of Worship and Economic Liberation (FOWEL) Prophet David Mbewe, has faulted the wayward endorsements of former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika as a presidential candidate for 2025 elections.

Prophet Mbewe observes that those endorsing are only a greedy trait from a cabal of trialists “who would want to prolong the Lomwe grip on the DPP without any sort of justification for doing so saying this cabal was responsible for Mutharika’s defeat in 2020”

He added that some party members think “by sticking to the old man who is 82 and in 2025 he will be 84 they may continue to plunder public resources as was the case between 2005 to 2012 under late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika and from 2014 to 2020 under Peter Mutharika”.

Peter Mutharika wants to stand again

In a statement dated April 14, 2023 signed by Prophet Mbewe says, “It is of the view that this approach to the intraparty electoral process defeats the spirit of democracy believing that every aspiring candidate in the party including Prophet Mbewe must be given equal opportunity to sell their ideas to the delegates ahead of a Convention whose date remains unknown”.

’’FOWEL will continue observing events taking place in the party and make its stand when the right time comes,’’ reads the statement in part.

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the opposition DPP have join the standing block to oppose the endorsement of Mutharika as 2025 presidential elections candidate and the discussion on what has befallen the once mighty political force.

Meanwhile, after the DPP Northern and Central Region committees endorsed Mutharika as their candidate, Eastern Region committee has spoken with a loud voice that those that wants peace in the DPP must throw their weight behind Mutharika’s candidature.