LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The controversial prophet Austin Liabunya leader and founder of Believer’s Gospel Assembly is not relenting in delivering prophecies as he has yet dropped another shocking prophecy regarding the country’s vice president.

Seer 1, as he is popularly known by his followers has called on Malawians to pray for Dr. Saulos Chilima and his future in politics as he says he is fearing that there is an immediate danger that is coming after Chilima.

Liabunya wrote the prophecy on his official Facebook page last night as he said Chilima’s future is in his hands now.

“Pray for Dr. Saulos Chilima, it’s urgent and I Repeat pray for his future. It is in his hands now,” said Liabunya.

In the past Liabunya had prophesied that Chilima will succeed Chakwera in 2025 as he will become the country’s president adding that God has already anointed him to lead the country.

However, Liabunya had said that Chilima’s journey to attain the presidency will not be an easy one as the courts will be involved as many people will rise in disapproval of his election, but eventually, he lead.

Not long ago, Liabunya also delivered another prophecy in which he called on Chilima to pull out from the Tonse Alliance saying it is the only way he is going to become the country’s president.

The vice president is said to be in a fix of his political future in President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration.

Chilima has been silence over Tonse mess up despite several calls to speak to the public.