Donated items

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s insurance giant, Reunion Insurance Company Limited on Saturday, October 15, cerebrated the 2022 Mother’s Day by donating drugs and assorted items to Mangochi District Hospital worth MK8.5 million.

Donated drug including Benzel Benzoate Paint MPL medication worth MK5 million and assorted items worth MK3.5 million to the hospital’s maternity wing.

Speaking at Mangochi District Hospital maternity section during the handover ceremony, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Dorophy Chapeyama said; “Reunion is a local grown and owned brand and it believes that giving back to the community has led to the growth of the company for the past 17 years of its operations in Malawi”.

Chapeyama said the company made the donation to appreciate support that the firm gets from Malawians.

In his remarks, District Commissioner (DC) for Mangochi, Dr. Raphael Piringu applauded Reunion Insurance’s gesture to remember mothers of the district.

DC commissioner Priringu also lauded District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Henry Chibowa Junior for raising the alarm of the drug shortage of which Reunion Insurance responded promptly.

He expects donated drug to assist in minimizing spread of the scabies disease in the district.

Reunion Insurance is a Malawian company with its wholly owned headquarters at Maselema in Blantyre.

The firm has 12 offices across Malawi including a pool of Brokers and Agents in all corners of the country.

Recently the firm partnered with EVIJIS Insurance Agency in Mangochi to strengthen its presence in the Eastern Region of Malawi.

The company is also geared to be managing Mangochi Boma main roundabout for the next two years as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

