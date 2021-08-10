Free Spins Casino is an online casino that was founded back in 2004. Free Spins Casino acquired its license from the Caribbean island of Curacao. There are features to look out for in a legitimate casino. This includes banking methods available and bonuses offered customer support services, among others. We had a session with our expert Kristoffer Haagensen (check profile), who helped us prepare the review on Free Spins casino:

Banking Methods

Under the banking methods, you have to consider the deposit methods and also the withdrawal methods:

Deposit Methods

In the Free Spins Casino, there are only three deposit methods allowed. These are:

Visa-The minimum allowable deposit is $25while the maximum allowable deposit is $1000

Bitcoin -This is generally better than Visa. The minimum allowable deposit is $25, but there is no cap on the maximum deposit

MasterCard-Just like Visa, MasterCard allows a minimum deposit of is $25 and a maximum deposit of $1000

Withdrawal Methods

Just like the deposit methods, withdrawal methods are also three. These are:

Visa- The minimum you can withdraw from Visa is $150, while the maximum is $2,000.

Bitcoin-Just like Visa, the minimum amount you can withdraw is $150, and the maximum of $2,000. The turnaround time is anywhere between 5-7 days.

MasterCard- The minimum allowable withdrawal amount is $150, and the maximum is capped at $2,000. The expected turnaround time is a week.

Bonuses and Rewards

Any successful Norwegian online casino 2021, as evidenced by those featured on norske casinoer must provide bonuses and rewards to attract new clients. Free Spins casino is no exception. Bonuses that are offered include:

Welcome Bonus

New players in the Free Spins Casino are welcomed with a welcome bonus of 250% of their initial deposit. This is activated by using the code Welcome Spin when making your initial deposit. However, the welcome bonus comes with other hidden requirements. This includes a minimum deposit of $25 before being eligible to receive the welcome bonus. You should also know that money gotten from the bonus is subjected to a mandatory 30x rollover.

Daily Bonuses

The beauty of playing in the Free Spins casino is the daily bonuses offered to players. These bonuses are random and are applied to various games. It is important to be devoted to the casino to acquire these bonuses:

Monthly Bonuses

Just like the daily bonuses offered at the Free Spins Casino, there also exist monthly bonuses offered. These bonuses exist on various games and are spread throughout the whole month. The beauty of these bonuses is that they keep changing after every month.

Join the Gang Promotion

One of the trending games at the Free Spins casino is Cash Bandits 2. Free Spins Casino has introduced a bonus offer for the game where you get to enjoy 50 free spins and a 145% match of your deposits. To be eligible to take part in the promotion, you need to make a minimum deposit of $75.To be eligible for the bonus, you are given a code that you can only use twice a day. The bonus is also subject to a 30x rollover fee.

Bandits Bonus

This is another bonus on the Cash Bandits 2. It offers you 25 free spins and a 225% deposit match on your initial deposit. Unlike the other bonus requirements, here, you require a minimum deposit of $25.

Customer Support

The customer support service at the Free Spin Casino is exemplary. It offers customer support in three forms, i.e. live chat, e-mail, and phone. All the forms of customer service available at the Free Spins Casino are accessible at any time of the day or night. What’s even interesting is that if you wish to contact Free Spin Casino via phone, you can do it for free. The casino has a toll-free number that is available 24/7. The toll-free number is 1-646-905-0497.

Mobile Compatibility

Modern-day gambling is mostly done over mobile devices. Free Spins Casino has ensured that all its services are mobile compatible. This includes a mobile casino, mobile poker room, and a mobile application compatible with all mobile devices.

Downside

A downside to the Free Spins Casino is that United States players cannot play in the online casino.

The Free Spin Casino has some major attributes that other casinos would usually not have. However, there is always room for improvement, which could make the casino even better.