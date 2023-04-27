SADC dates Malawi media on regional integration reporting

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Journalists from different media houses in Malawi had an opportunity to learn about effective reporting for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa (SDGC/A) in collaboration with Center for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education (CYECE) organised the training on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in the capital Lilongwe.

The training aimed at enhancing media participation in generation of quality and quantity of reporting on the SADC regional integration matters.

Media Council of Malawi (MCM) Chairperson, Wisdom Chigwede said that there is need of passing ideas from veteran journalists to the new media personnel in order to build up SADC reporting.

Chimgwede observes there is need for positive reporting on SADC integration to enhance the countries interaction.

On his part , CYECE Executive Director, Lucky Mbewe said that the purpose of the workshop is to increase stakeholders understanding and awareness on SADC regional integration, structures and processes.

Mbewe said that the workshop enhances journalists’ quality and quantity of reporting on the SADC integration matters in the regional and national media.

He said the training targets journalists from newspapers, magazines, news agencies and online media.

The project will be implemented in the SADC region in Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The project is themed at Engagement for effective results.