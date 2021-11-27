Schumacher Kuwali Blue Eagles Football Club attacker

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Schumacher Kuwali Blue Eagles Football Club attacker who was on a two year loan at UD Songo in Mozambique has returned to his nest.

Alexander Ngwala Blue Eagles FC Chairperson has confirmed about the development, saying the player will feature for the team next season.

The sentiments have been made after Kuwali was spotted participating in Eagles friendly match against Karonga Select at Lusako Primary School ground in Karonga on Thursday,

November 25 ,2021 as one of the activities Malawi Police Service through Community Policing organized to support massive Awareness Campaign against Mob Justice.

“Schumacher Kuwali will play for Blue Eagles, his loan contract has expired at UD Songo,we are 70 percentage sure that the attacker will play for us while the other 30 that anything can happen,if our counterparts are still willing in having his services.

“He is a good player for Blue Eagles who coordinates and rule the game,I believe he will bring some changes to the squad. About John CJ Banda I can’t comment now”, says Ngwala.

On his part Schumacher Kuwali said,it feels good to be back at Blue Eagles and believes all will be well for the area 30 outfits next season.

“Teams that defeated Eagles last season should watch out because Schumacher is back,we want to return to our dominance in winning cups and our position in the Superleague and even winning it.It was sad that the team nearly got relegated in the TNM”, Kuwali said.

Schumacher Kuwali together with John CJ Banda have been in Mozambique for over two years and played for Ferroviario De Nampula and Uniao Desportivo De Songo (UD Songo).He featured in 14 games for UD Songo and managed to score eight goals.

