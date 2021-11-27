By Alex Henry Sakala, Contributor

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The world Boxing Federation WBF Champion who is also the Malawi’s boxing champion Hannock Hard knocker Phiri has promised for a smart fight while punishing his title challenger Byson Gwayani.

They are fighting fighting in lightweight-weight in a 12 round Title fight auspicious of Farmers Daughter of Kumbali Farm in Lilongwe.

Scheduled for today, Saturday evening, November 27, 2021 at Kumbvali Farm, Phiri says people should expect the best fight ever as he will ensure defending his national championship.

“As am going to this fight, I do remember that I got this title from the same boxer Gwayani two years ago hence preparing for the fight with full force targeting a Knockout.

On his part, the title challenger Gwayani says time has come to take his belt back to his camp alleging that Phiri snubbed him his title.

“I am deadly ready for the fight. All what I want is my belt back thanks to the organizers as for my fans, this is a take home belt,” he said

For the first time in history, boxing executors are expected to cough K40, 000 and K60, 000 for individual and couple tickets respectively.

Commenting on the Pricing argued to be expensive for boxing lovers, Office administrator for Kumbali Farm Sharon Madanitsa feels time has come for people in the country to take sports, boxing in particular as a big business.

“In Malawi, Boxers are among the most vulnerable sports players where they can fight voluntarily and go back home with bruises and wounds but without money for their development.

The amount is meant to support the boxers to blossom and be exposed to international sponsors hence our intervention for the same reason,” said Madanitsa

She added that being a corporate boxing event, people will have the best time to interact with decision makers on how best to continue promoting the sport in the country while enjoying delicious food and drinks.

On his part, President for Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board MPBCB Lonzoe Defector Zimba sided with the promoters for the fight saying all what matters is the standard of the game in promotion of the sport in the country.

“As MPBCB we applaud the sponsors for the corporate event as it means taking the sport into another best level.

We should not undermine ourselves as boxing family. The pricing is just ok and this serves better who have been in need of watching boxing but fail due to limitations of our boxing venues to accommodate high profile people.” Said Zimba.

This will be the 4th time the two will see each other in the Ring as Phiri records 9 bouts with 5 wins and 4 loses while Byson Gwayani has fought 22 bouts , won 19 and 3 losses.

In the main supporting bout, Dickson Saidi AKA the beast will take on Lewis Nkhata while Wongani Kayinga from Mzuzu will battle it out against Alexander Likande the Cage as Fatima Mdeka will battle it out against Chimwemwe Banda in the curtain raiser fight.

The fight is being sponsored by The Farmers daughter, Kumbali Constructing, LAWA Limited, Fitness Studio, GoFresh Limited and SUNGOLD limited.

