…………….WIMBE UNITED 3-2 NGOLOWINDO

Wimbe United

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Wimbe United on Thursday, November 25, 2021 came from behind to defeat Salima based side Ngolowindo by three goals to two in CRFA Nyasa Capital Finance Regional Cup in the quarterfinals to see themselves through into the semifinals.

Playing on a muddy surface at Kasungu Stadium following the heavy rains that poured in Kasungu,the two teams started on a high note looking for early goals.

It was Ngolowindo who first scored at eighth minute through Kennedy Yona but failed to defend their lead as Wimbe United equalized through Austin Mtalimanja just after two minutes.

At sixteenth minute Richard Bannet added another one for Wimbe to end the first half with a lead.

Ngolowindo levelled the scoreline at fifth minute in second half through Kennedy Yona again.

It was a deadlock until 86th minutes as efforts from both teams to score the winner was futile.Richard Bannet scored at 88th minute to complete his brace and to send Wimbe United into the semifinals of the MK5 million Nyasa Capital Finance Regional Cup.

After the game Jamu Binali Wimbe United Coach was delighted for the victory but acknowledged it was a difficult game against Ngolowindo.

“We are geared to meet Kamuzu Barracks Reserve in the semifinals, Ngolowindo gave as a good run,they played aerial balls hence disturbing our game plan.The ground was too muddy which affected our play too”, Jamu added.

Ngolowindo FC Coach, Sifa Dawa Bamusi, acknowledged the defeat but attributed it to the poor playing surface at Kasungu Stadium.

He further said Complacency from his boys also cost them the game.

“My boys thought they have killed the game and that we will play the post match penalties after that deadlock up to 80th minute hence got punished by Wimbe United “, Bamusi Explained.

The win for Wimbe United has completed the list of the semifinalists in the Central Region Football Association Nyasa Capital Finance Regional Cup, they will be meeting Kamuzu Barracks Reserve.

The other two teams which reached the semifinals are St Gabriel Medicals and Silver Strikers Reserve.

The cup in the Central region is expected to end on 11th December, 2021 with the semifinal games expected to take place on 4th December, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...