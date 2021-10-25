By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Central Region Football Association (CRFA) has pleaded with National team’s and Super League scouts to be patronizing their leagues and cups for the talents nurtured in the region to be exposed.

The remarks have been made by Antonio Sanchez Manda who is the CRFA Vice general Secretary during the launch of MK5 million Nyasa Capital Finance Regional Cup at Mitundu Primary School ground in Lilongwe on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Manda said that,it is sad that for so long now,no player from their leagues and cups has played in the national teams despite the efforts made by the association in securing Sponsors for the districts.

“The scouts just concentrate much on Super League games and giving us blind eye when it comes to identification of players.It pains us a lot ,we are doing a lot trying to develop the sport in the country but at the same time,people tasked to look for national team players do not come to watch our games”, he lamented.

Commenting on the inaugural regional Nyasa Capital Finance Cup launch, Manda said, as an association they are excited and impressed saying that’s what they anticipated for the region to be more active and at the same time to be more competitive.

In her remarks, Regional Manager for Nyasa Capital Finance, Zione Chiwaula said as a company they expect the cup to be patronized in a free and fair manner to avoid tarnishing the image of the company.

Chiwaula further appealed to CRFA to use the money on intended purpose so that the main aim of the cup is achieved which is to see the youths developing into professional players.

In a ceremonial launch game, Ekas Freight Wanderers defeated Mitundu Strikers FC by two goals to nil. Laurent Kenneth and Limbani Phiri scored in each half.Both teams displayed beautiful football though Ekas Freight Wanderers dominated the ball possession.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Nyasa Capital Finance Limited Company signed a MK45 million Sponsorship deal for the regional cups on September 17, 2021 at Bingu National Stadium.The contract is expected to run for three years and each region will be getting MK5 million per annum.

In the Central region the cup is expected to kick off on October 23 and end on December 18, 2021.

24 Premier division teams are to participate and have been grouped into three zones namely, Mchinji, Salima and Lilongwe.