Senegal: Opposition leader Sonko to face rape trial

The opposition leader in Senegal, Ousmane Sonko is to face trial on charges of rape, an investigating judge has said.

The case has now been referred to Senegal’s criminal chamber for trial. Sonko is also facing trial for making death threats to a beauty salon employee in 2021.

Sonko is accused of sexually assaulting the woman who worked in a massage parlour and later threatening her.

The opposition leader has denied all the charges though as he becomes the latest political figure to be face criminal charges.

Sonko’s supporters say the case is an attempt by Senegal’s President Macky Sall, 61, to remove a potentially popular rival should he decides to seek a third term.

Sall’s second term ends in 2024 but he has not said whether he will run for a third term.

Should the trial progress it could jeopardize Sonko’s intention to compete in the 2024 presidential election.

The 48-year-old politician came third in the 2019 election and had announced he will run.

When he was summoned by the investigating judge and subsequently arrested in March 2021, clashes broke out in the country.

Sonko’s lawyer El Hadj Diouf, told Reuters that his client was delighted by the judge’s decision.

“It does not come as a surprise. We have nothing to hide,” he was quoted as saying.

Source: Africafeeds.com