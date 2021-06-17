LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s investment firm Kokoliko Holdings Limited has been dragged to court for failing to pay guest wing rentals pegged at MK3,150, 000.00 for the last seven months.

Kokoliko is mandated also to pay accrued interest of MK315,142.00 as of May 31, 2021; interest at commercial bank lending rate of 24.4% per annum compounded monthly as continues to accrues and MK233,954.00 being indemnity on collection charges plus VAT thereon payable by claimant to its legal practitioners on the sums collected therein.

The company has been renting the house plot number Area 12/98 belonging to Bina M.W.Kakusa since December 1, 2020.

The Maravi Post understands that Kokoliko guest wing whose Director is MCP information technology (IT) specialist Daud Suleman utilities have been disconnected due to unpaid bills.

But no single amount of rentals has been paid to the landlord including unpaid electricity, water bills and guards salaries.

The visit to the site on Thursday, June 17, 2021 show the facility being abandoned with one person guarding the site

One of the guards told The Maravi Post that Kokoliko holdings has not paid them for months amounting to MK180,000.00.

“We have been paid in parts with others months without being paid. We have been trying to engage them for several times but no avail. How are we going to survive without being paid.

“Apart from unpaid salaries, we don’t have water and electricity as are also disconnected due to accumulation of bills,” worried a guard at the facility.

The facility was hosting MCP Members of Parliament (MPs) and officials when are in Lilongwe for leisure and recess.

But just a few months occupying the facility of seven months tenancy, Kokoliko abandoned the house without notice to the Landlord.

We understand that the tenancy agreement runs from December 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 with subject to renewal.

This prompted the Landlord Kakusa family seeking legal intervention after failing to get rentals from Suleman’s Kokoliko despite several attempts.

A lawsuit in our possession dated June 14, 2021, between Kakusa and Kokoliko Holdings, commercial case No 89 of 2021 summoned the defendant (Kokoliko) to the inter-party hearing.

But Sulemani failed to attend the court session without any reason which forced Justice Malonda chambers to reserve ruling to the next fourteen days.

Kokoliko Holdings lawyer Gift Nankhuni acknowledged recipient of the lawsuit but failed to give more details as to why did not show up at the court on Monday.

The lawsuit for unpaid rentals comes after Kokoliko early this year secured funding worth US$50 million (MK39 billion) and expect another MK39 billion to be raised to be invested for its 28 projects in various sectors to spur economic development.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is on record alleging that “some political heavy weights are part of bankrolling Kokoliliko Holdings Ltd to be the main vehicle for siphoning taxpayers money through dubious tenders as demonstrated in this case.”

This is shameful and heartless for MCP firm failing to pay such little amount of money for rentals and guards when Kokoliko enjoys lucrative contracts including farm inputs from Tonse government.