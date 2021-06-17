New Phalombe headquarters to have piped water

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi Government has secured a loan from Exim Bank of India to finance a project to supply piped water to Migowi which is the new headquarters for Phalombe District.

Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources, Nancy Tembo, said this while responding to a question from Parliamentarian for Phalombe Central, George Million, who requested Government to consider bringing reliable piped water to the area as it is growing faster with a new district hospital under construction.

In response, Tembo said in the meantime the contractor constructing the new Phalombe Hospital has drilled motorised boreholes and water reservoirs to supply water to the hospital once completed.

“Finalizing paperwork with the Indian bank has delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit hard the Asian nation,” said Tembo.

The Minister has disclosed that the supply of water to the area is within the 15 priority projects in the budget which are expected to be completed by 2022.

Tembo said works to bring piped water to Migowi will commence once funds for the project are released by the bank and the project is expected to be completed within eighteen months.

Phalombe is one of the strongholds for the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).