– Advertisement –

At least 13 people have been killed in Kenya a when a petrol tanker overturned and exploded.

The truck collided with another vehicle on a highway between Kisumu and Busia.

Eye Witnesses described the crash scene as a “huge fireball”.

People had rushed to the scene with jerrycans to siphon off fuel from the overturned tanker before it exploded.

Some 24 people including children are in hospital with serious burns.

– Advertisement –

“We were woken up by a very loud blast. When I rushed out, I saw a huge fireball and people were screaming,” a resident Jack Odhiambo said about the incident.

Investigators are still searching the scene and warned the death toll could rise.

“We will require a proper examination to determine if there were people burnt completely at the scene, where bones were found,” Chief Charles Chacha said.

One of the injured, Wycliffe Otieno, told AFP news agency that “I was able to run to safety. I just don’t know how lucky I was, because I have been told the people we were with did not survive.”

– Advertisement –

Fuel tanker explosion kills 25 people in Nigeria

Source: Africafeeds.com

Source: Africa Feeds

Related posts:

Kenya: 13 dead in petrol truck explosion Tanzania police launch fuel tanker explosion probe 60 dead after fuel tanker bursts into flames in Tanzania Tanzania mourns scores of lives killed in fuel tanker blast
NBS Bank Your Caring Bank