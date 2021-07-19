– Advertisement –





At least 13 people have been killed in Kenya a when a petrol tanker overturned and exploded.

The truck collided with another vehicle on a highway between Kisumu and Busia.

Eye Witnesses described the crash scene as a “huge fireball”.

People had rushed to the scene with jerrycans to siphon off fuel from the overturned tanker before it exploded.

Some 24 people including children are in hospital with serious burns.

“We were woken up by a very loud blast. When I rushed out, I saw a huge fireball and people were screaming,” a resident Jack Odhiambo said about the incident.

13 people dead, others injured after an overturned petrol tanker exploded as they were siphoning fuel in Malanga on the Kisumu-Busia highway pic.twitter.com/ls37ZdkLKZ — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 18, 2021

Investigators are still searching the scene and warned the death toll could rise.

“We will require a proper examination to determine if there were people burnt completely at the scene, where bones were found,” Chief Charles Chacha said.

One of the injured, Wycliffe Otieno, told AFP news agency that “I was able to run to safety. I just don’t know how lucky I was, because I have been told the people we were with did not survive.”

Source: Africafeeds.com