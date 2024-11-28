“There is no dignity in begging”-UTM leader Kabambe chides Chakwera’s address

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly elected UTM Party Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has told President Lazarus Chakwera to stop begging international agencies, and individuals to address Malawi’s social-economic challenges arguing that “there is no dignity in begging”.

Dr. Kabambe, the former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor observed that Malawians’ challenges will not be solved through begging.

The UTM leader cited Chakwera’s notion of asking for aid from individuals, and international agencies to sort Malawi challenges.

Dr. Kabambe told the news conference on Thursday, November 27, 2024, in the capital Lilongwe that Malawi’s prevailing socioeconomic challenges are man-made that require decisive and insightful leadership.

“Chakwera should not attribute current prevailing challenges to all of us. It is a man-made challenge due to leadership failures to govern. Solutions are there to address the prevailing challenges including tightening fiscal, monetary, and exchange rate.

“Chakwera is clueless to address prevailing challenges. The current leadership has failed to address nepotism, tribalism, regionalism, and cruelties which have paralyzed Malawi’s economic agenda,” said Dr. Kabambe.

The UTM leader rebuked Chakwera for failing to fire incompetent public servants who have contributed to economic mess.

Dr. Kabambe told Chakwera to fire Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda, RBM Governor Wilson Banda, Home Affairs Minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, NOCMA and MERA chief executive officers.

He therefore assured the nation that UTM is ready to govern Malawi in 2025 saying the party will go sole on the ballot paper.