BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Namwera Post in Mangochi have arrested two men who were offering for sale a four-year old boy.

The incident occurred on October 6, 2021 at Namwera Trading Centre.

The suspects have been identified as Rafick Anussa, 41 and Anusa Wilson, 21 both from Sailesi village Traditional Authority (T.A) Katuli in Mangochi.

It is reported that, last week the suspects approached Jawadu Bernard a well known businessman at Namwera Trading Centre that they sell human beings and bones.

Jawadu tricked the duo into bringing him a human being at a later date before informing the Police about the development.

On the afternoon of October 6, 2021, the suspects brought the 4-year old boy to Jawadu at a price of MK500,000.00

The buyer lied to the duo that he was running out of cash and also wanted to hire a motor vehicle for easy movements and agreed that the two should take the boy to a nearby bush where the deal would be finalized.

Jawadu sneaked out and alerted the police who went together to the said place where the suspects were immediately arrested.

Meanwhile the victim’s parents have been traced and the police have since handed him over.

The suspects will be taken to the court to answer the charge of trafficking in person contrary to Section 15 as read with Section 2(g) of trafficking in persons act number 3 of 2015 which attracts maximum penalty of 21 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The police also wish to thank members of the general public for their support in the fight against crime in the district.