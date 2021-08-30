By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Blue Eagles drop points in their last home game of the season over Kamuzu Barracks at Nankhaka on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The game which the two teams shared halves, the host Eagles were down in the first half lacking fire power upfront and abit disjointed at the midfield.

The visitors enjoyed,as they registered three shoots on John Soko’s goal with two hitting the posts while the Gerald Phiri Snr boys registered none.

Came second half, Phiri assisted by Charles Ngosi made several changes to bring life to his side which seem to be dead especially when attacking, Trouble Banda,Maxwell Salambula replaced Tonny Mbulu and Chifuniro Mpinganjira, the changes worked for Phiri as the two changed the tempo of the game and Eagles started attacking with more aggression.

Kamuzu Barracks nearly scored at 60th minute of the game but,Onesimo Mbendera came at the nick of time to clear the ball on the line after Soko was completely beaten.At 78th minute Gaddie Chirwa could have put Eagles on the lead but his effort was thumbed by Lehman Nthala for a corner,Kelvin Tchibwabwa was again introduced replacing Kingsley Kuwali to add the power at the center.

This time Kamuzu Barracks was under siege as Eagles came wave after wave and the Soldiers just wished the Referee could just blow the whistle because they were leaving dangerously, Gilbert Chirwa, Gaddie Chirwa, Trouble,Laurent Banda and Maxwell Salambula kept on piling pressure on Kamuzu Barracks but they were unlucky as their efforts ended going off target and saved by Jersey one for Barracks.

At 82nd minute, Gilbert Chirwa scored for the area 30 outfit but it was ruled out for off side by Godfrey Nkhakananga who was assisted by Chipiliro Phiri and Innocent Kaundula, towards to the end of the game Gaddie Chirwa hit the upright with Nthala already beaten and that was the last chance for Eagles who were at all cost wanted the maximum three points to move out from relegation zone.The host got a lot of set pieces but failed to make a good use of them.

After the game Ted Kalinda Kamuzu Barracks assistant coach acknowledged to be troubled by Eagles in the second half and regretted to lose more chances in the first half where his boys played so well,Kalinda said his charges lacked composure upfront.

Gerald Phiri Snr Blue coach said, Lucky is still not on their way as they created more chances but failed to score,Phiri still believes Eagles will survive in the TNM Super League.

A point which Blue Eagles has collected today,has helped them to retain their position 12 which was occupied by Mighty Tigers for hours,now they are tied on points 28 each and the area 30 outfits lead on a better goal difference.Eagles is remaining with Civil Service United,Mighty Wanderers and Red lions away.

In Blantyre the defending Champions Nyasa Big Bullets defeated another relegation candidate Chitipa United by two goals to nil,scored by Hassan Kajoke and Chiukepo Msowoya.

Kajoke who is competing for golden boot award was red carded after he collided with Chitipa United goalie Chikooka.Chitipa is returning to the northern region with zero point from possible six after losing all two assignments, on Saturday they lost one nil to Mighty Tigers, the lone goal scored by Precious Chipungu in the 63rd minute.

Mzuzu Warriors became the first team to be confirmed relegated after being massacred by Silver Strikers FC by seven goals to nil,Levson Maganizo,Maxwell Gasten Phodo,Zebron Kalima,Stain Davie and Blessings Tembo among the Scorers for the central bankers.

Warriors also lost to MAFCO on Saturday by two goals to one at Civo Stadium.

Nyasa Big Bullets lead the table with 55 points from 26 games played so far while Silver Strikers FC is on second position with 52 points from the same number of games.