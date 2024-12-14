video: Chilima Commission of Enquiry yofufuzidwa ndi abale ake a Chakwera

The Commission of Inquiry into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others is complete. In an unprecedented act of accountability and transparency, President Lazarus Chakwera has directed that the report be read to the public first before it is officially submitted to him.

This historic decision reflects Chakwera’s leadership, grounded in his belief that transparency is not just a principle but a duty owed to Malawians still grieving the loss of their leaders, loved ones, and friends.

Bakili Muluzi TV has cast doubt on the report as Chakwera claims