By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The ongoing Peoples Summit under the banner Southern Africa People’s Solidarity Network (SAPSN) on the sidelines of SADC summit in the capital Lilongwe, Malawi appeals to the region’s leaders to mobilize domestic resources for investment in clean water,safe sanitation and good hygiene.

Executive Director for WaterAid ,Robert Kampala made the call on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 during SAPSN thematic break away session.

Kampala said water aid invites government to heed a vital call to action committing at the highest political level.

He said the SADC member states should use their human a and financial resources and investment to accelerate towards the implementation of sustainable goal number 6.

Kampala said water aid has transformed thousands lives with safe water decent toilets and good hygiene.

He observes that from 2019 to 2020 the organization reached 573,825 people with clean water 431,296 people with sanitation of 3,893.045 with hygiene and handwashing facilities.

Kampala added that his organization recently supported SADC to develop a region -wide hygiene strategy the first of its kind for the development entity of 16 countries to support strong leadership commitment and accountability in creating culture of hygienic across all levels of government society.

Water aid is leading global non governmental organization campaigning for universal wash.