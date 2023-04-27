Whither to Arthur Peter Mutharika! Let fresh blood leads DPP

By Mangaliso Jere

The Opposition Democrtic Progressive Party (DPP) remains a strong political organisation that its influence is beyond Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Despite having a leadership crisis since losing 2020 Presidential Elections, DPP votes remain intact in its stronghold Southern region, Eastern region and some parts of Central region while little in the north.

As the party is going to an elective convention in July this year, DPP needs stocktaking on type of leaders it needs to reclaim its lost glory.

The party needs fresh blood with energy and economic acumen including the likes of Dalitso Kabambe, former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), Paul Gadama, Ben Phiri, Shadreck Namalomba and amomg others.

The young blood will rebrand the party the way MCP did in 2013 by removing all old guards that put the party into disriputes; unccessary court battles.

DPP must restore the lost glory in supporters with quality leadership that is economically sound for the future of Malawi.

However, for this to happen is DPP leader Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) ready to accept that he has done his part to leave young ones to take over.

Looking at how Malawi has completely lost direction from many fronts, the current leadership fights in DPP are a worrying scene and more especially with the calls for APM to stand again for 2025.

As the old saying goes “dzuwa salozelana” (Good wine needs no bush), what is happening in opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) proves the famous saying that wonders never cease indeed.

In the “Ayimanso soapie”, (He will stand again) the latest scene is another fresh endorsement and by no surprise it’s the fourth one from one region, the Central region.

Question one would ask is “is this collateral damage? “ or just an act of desperation gone deeper if we were to borrow the language of the prophetic.

The very few who are behind the whole “Ayimanso” crusade are taking no prisoners, it’s a case of either you endorse APM or you will be relieved of your duties with immediate effect. Examples are so many with Charles Mchacha being the latest vicitim.

One thing where they are getting it wrong is that when it’s the will of the people it comes out so natural as opposed to forcing matters as it is now.

We have it on authority that the very few greedy apples are leaving no stone unturned to have their selfish plans sail through. The question they are forgetting to ask themselves is “do they think convincing a few DPP delegates is representative of winning the hearts of Malawians in 2025?

Muthalika with Kabambe

DPP victory in 2025 is almost guaranteed but they have to do some stock taking otherwise as fast as they are forcing APM to stand again so will be the speed at which they will remain in opposition for another five years.

The choice is with APM to either facilitate DPP’s continued stay in opposition or reclaim the old glory that DPP had and fix the Malawian economy that is in tatters now.

Let young ones take charge of DPP for the good of this nation as Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government has failed Malawians.

Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance leadership have impoverished many Malawians, three years in power with shortages of drugs in public hospitals, high cost of living, scarcity of forex, fuel scarcity among many other challenges.

It does not need rocket science to appreciate DPP economic traits demonstrated when they were in power that it has economic experts to reverse the current situation. DPP must embrace young blood for better of Malawians than individuals interest with greed.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor