What: Webinar on women-led plastic recycling market in Africa Who: African Development Bank and partners When: 29 June 2021; 10:00-11:30 GMT Where: Virtual – Register here.

The African Development Bank will host a webinar on 29 June 2021 on the women-led plastic recycling market in Africa.

The session will feature various works and studies on the involvement of women in plastic waste management and the launch of the African Development Bank and Climate Investment Funds’ recent analysis of opportunities to improve plastics and waste management in Uganda.

Experts will underline structural inequalities that have a disproportionately negative impact on women.

The Bank will also present its Adaptation Benefit Mechanism and the drivers for private sector investment.

A question and answer session will allow for an interactive discussion between presenters and audience members.

Moderator: Davinah Milenge, Principal Programme Officer, African Development Bank

Speakers:

Opening remarks: Al Hamdou Dorsouma, Acting Director, Climate Change and Green Growth, African Development Bank

Acting Director, Climate Change and Green Growth, African Development Bank Mercedes Garcia Madero, Head of Group Technical Department at ALLCOT Group

Head of Group Technical Department at ALLCOT Group Marc Vincent, UNICEF Cote d’Ivoire Representative, and Penda Marre – Conceptos Plasticos’ country director in Cote d’Ivoire

UNICEF Cote d’Ivoire Representative, and Conceptos Plasticos’ country director in Cote d’Ivoire Gareth Phillips , Manager, Climate and Environment Finance, Climate Change and Green Growth Division, African Development Bank

, Manager, Climate and Environment Finance, Climate Change and Green Growth Division, African Development Bank Mamogala Musekene – African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA) – Deputy Director-General, South Africa representative

Source African Development Bank Group