What: Webinar on women-led plastic recycling market in Africa
Who: African Development Bank and partners
When: 29 June 2021; 10:00-11:30 GMT
Where: Virtual – Register here.

The African Development Bank will host a webinar on 29 June 2021 on the women-led plastic recycling market in Africa.  

The session will feature various works and studies on the involvement of women in plastic waste management and the launch of the African Development Bank and Climate Investment Funds’ recent analysis of opportunities to improve plastics and waste management in Uganda.

Experts will underline structural inequalities that have a disproportionately negative impact on women.

The Bank will also present its Adaptation Benefit Mechanism and the drivers for private sector investment.

A question and answer session will allow for an interactive discussion between presenters and audience members.

Moderator: Davinah Milenge, Principal Programme Officer, African Development Bank

Speakers:

  • Opening remarks: Al Hamdou Dorsouma, Acting Director, Climate Change and Green Growth, African Development Bank
  • Mercedes Garcia Madero, Head of Group Technical Department at ALLCOT Group
  • Marc Vincent, UNICEF Cote d’Ivoire Representative, and Penda Marre Conceptos Plasticos’ country director in Cote d’Ivoire
  • Gareth Phillips, Manager, Climate and Environment Finance, Climate Change and Green Growth Division, African Development Bank
  • Mamogala MusekeneAfrican Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA) – Deputy Director-General, South Africa representative

Source African Development Bank Group

Related posts:

African Development Bank takes steps to accelerate the circular economy in Africa Africa’s recovery pathway offers enormous opportunities, African Development Bank head says at EU-Africa Green Investment Forum Future of Africa’s jewellery market lies in socially conscious consumers, industry experts and designers tell Fashionomics Africa webinar More can be done to plan ahead and improve preparedness for flooding in West Africa, says Head of Climate Change and Green Growth
NBS Bank Your Caring Bank