World’s first trillionaire shows next wave of wealth creation: deVere CEO

June 12 2026: Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire, a milestone that offers investors a glimpse into where the next generation of “extraordinary wealth creation is likely to emerge”, affirms Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory deVere Group.

Musk crossed the trillion-dollar threshold following SpaceX’s historic stock market debut, which valued the company at approximately $2.25 trillion.

Nigel Green says savvy investors should focus less on the headline number and more on the forces that made it possible.

“The emergence of the world’s first trillionaire tells us something important about where value is likely to be created in the future.

“Investors who understand those trends early are likely to be best positioned for the opportunities ahead.”

The milestone highlights the growing economic power of businesses built around innovation, scale and technologies capable of transforming entire industries.

AI, advanced communications, automation, robotics, digital infrastructure, energy innovation, and commercial space activity are already reshaping the global economy and attracting increasing amounts of capital.

“The world’s most successful companies are operating on a scale that would have been difficult to imagine only a generation ago,” notes the deVere CEO.

“They can reach global markets instantly, and build ecosystems that become essential to consumers and businesses, as well as create value at a speed that continues to accelerate.”

He believes the trillionaire milestone is a sign that the next phase of global wealth creation is already underway.

“We believe the arrival of the first trillionaire marks the beginning of a new era, not a one-off event.

“The technologies transforming the economy have the potential to create additional trillion-dollar fortunes over the coming decades.

“The opportunity set available to investors today is unlike anything we have seen before.”

The scale of investor demand surrounding SpaceX’s debut reflects growing confidence in businesses positioned at the centre of those trends.

The enthusiasm is part of a broader shift in investor thinking, says the CEO.

“Markets are increasingly directing capital towards companies that build critical infrastructure, create new capabilities and open entirely new areas of economic activity.

“Investors are searching for businesses that can deliver growth over the next decade, not the next quarter.”

He believes the world’s first trillionaire should encourage investors to think more carefully about the industries likely to dominate the future.

“Many people will focus on Elon Musk. Investors should focus on what comes next,” says Nigel Green.

“The lesson is not about one individual. It’s about understanding the themes that are reshaping the world economy and identifying the businesses that stand to benefit from them.

“This milestone offers a glimpse into the future of wealth creation.”