TA Nthiramanja poses with some of the players

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Centre for Youth Foundation and Empowerment (CEYOFE) and Kips Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlour have teamed up to launch a football tournament in Mulanje district which is aimed at empowering young people.

CEYOFE official Yamikani Kwamdera said the tournament, which is to the tune of MK2 million is just the starting point of a series of CEYOFE activities in the country which aim at empowering the youth to be self-reliant.

“This tournament is but the opening of one of the projects CEYOFE has lined up for young people in the country. As CEYOFE we want to reach out to young people and empower them in any possible way,” said Kwamdera, adding that his organization strongly believes that the country can attain tremendous change only when young people are empowered.

Project Manager for Kips Yaseen Giga said they did not hesitate to help out after receiving a request from CEYOFE.

“This is also part of our corporate social responsibility to help those Malawians who are in need. As a local Malawian franchise, we strongly feel we have to help. We believe that if we help and people see and find out they will also help us in one way or the other. And eventually, we will make a better Malawi. Remember, we lead, and others follow,” said Giga.

“It is our policy and belief that young people are very instrumental to the development of any nation. So, when we were approached by CEYOFE, we did not think twice but to extend our helping hand,” added Giga.

Kips helped CEYOFE with over 150 bottles of water for the launch.

Traditional Authority (T.A) Nthiramanja who was the guest of honour during the launch appealed to CEYOFE to continue with the initiative saying the tournament will attract a lot of young people in his area to find something to do.

“We hope that you will also look into other areas of talent like netball, drama and poetry. These can help our youth realize their potential if utilized effectively,” said the T.A.

Apart from T/A Nthiramanja, the launch was graced by the District Sports Officer, Rita Rino, and over 18 other traditional leaders from the area.

The tournament, which has brought together 10 football teams, is expected to start on 20th November, 2021 up to mid December 2021.

