Zambia Votes 2026: President Hichilema ahead by nearly 1 million with 34 seats to go

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA — With 85% of constituencies counted, President Hakainde Hichilema is sitting on a 969,245-vote advantage heading into the final stretch of Zambia’s presidential tally.

The ECZ’s eighth update Monday evening shows Hichilema on 2,430,702 votes. Challenger Brian Mundubile follows on 1,461,457.

The numbers so far

Counted: 192 of 226 constituencies

Hichilema – UPND: 2,430,702

Mundubile – NRP-UP: 1,461,457

Margin: 969,245

What’s left to declare

The Commission says 34 constituencies are outstanding. The provisional spread is:

Copperbelt: 10

Lusaka: 7

North Western: 6

Western: 4

Central: 2

Luapula: 2

Eastern: 1

Muchinga: 1

Northern: 1

Southern: 0

ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis told journalists the remaining presidential results will be announced shortly, as returning officers complete verification.

Where the focus is now

Analysts point to two dynamics in the outstanding seats.

North Western and Western, with 10 constituencies still to come, have been consistent UPND territory. Those results are expected to pad Hichilema’s lead further.

The bigger battleground is Copperbelt and Lusaka, which together have 17 seats outstanding. The Copperbelt has traditionally favored the opposition and is seen as Mundubile’s best shot at cutting the deficit. Lusaka is more volatile, with urban seats having swung both ways in recent elections.

The other 7 outstanding seats in Central, Luapula, Eastern, Muchinga and Northern have mostly leaned opposition in past cycles.

To overturn the current margin, Mundubile would need sweeping wins in Copperbelt and Lusaka, plus strong showings in the remaining opposition-leaning provinces.

Process update

Party agents from UPND and NRP-UP are monitoring verification at the national results centre. Both camps have called for calm.

Security has been stepped up around collation centres. The ECZ said this is standard procedure to protect staff and maintain integrity.

Turnout figures and parliamentary results are still being reconciled and will be released once constituency returns are complete.

The Commission maintains it will only make a final declaration after all 226 constituencies are received and verified.

As the count enters its final phase, all eyes are on Copperbelt and Lusaka, while North Western and Western are likely to add to Hichilema’s tally.