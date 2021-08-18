LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Zimbabwe ZANUPF members living in Malawi this week cordially welcomed their country leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his visit to Malawi during the sideline of 41st SADC Summit.



ZANUPF members,ordinary Zimbabweans living in Malawi and ordinary Malawians went to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe welcome him.

Excited Zimbabwe citizens have been charmed with the development projects being spearheaded by the Second Republic.

Chairman of Zanu PF Malawi Tendai Chambati told The Maravi Post that Zimbabweans living in Malawi are keen to participate in the development of Zimbabwe as spearheaded by President Mnangagwa.

Chambati says, ” We have seen a number of projects that have been implemented by the Second Republic n its interesting to note that most of these projects are being done using local resources.

“We welcome the National Development Strategy policy (NDS) which aims to address issues such as dual citizenship,diaspora vote,safeguarding the rights of diasporas”.

He added, “We want to encourage Zimbabweans to invest back home and participate in the projects back home n take advantage of opportunities created by the new dispensation.

“A lot of Zimbabweans are working in various sectors such as tourism,agriculture,mining,education,construction,financial services among others.

ZANUPF is the only party that can transform Zimbabwe.Despite the current challenges Zimbabwe will prevail