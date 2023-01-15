AFORD’s Chihana nods to federal government adoption



By Vincent Gunde

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enock Chihana on Thursday asked people in Chitipa district and the country as a whole to support calls for the adoption of federal system of governance in Malawi in order to ensure that the national cake is equitably distributed.

Chihana’s call for the support has not come on the surprise as many northerners are in abstract poverty.

The region does not stand to be the headquarters but trading centre as no tangible developments have been put in place for it to develop tremendously.

Chihana’s endorsement for a federal government has just come a day after the concerned citizens grouping served President Lazarus Chakwera with a letter dated January 3, 2023 with copies to the Speaker of Parliament and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), among others.

First to support the calls for a federal government in Malawi was Bon Kalindo during stage acting, who argued that the way individual members in the Tonse Alliance government are abusing public resources.

Kalindo asked the donor community to freeze aid to Malawi for an audit enquiry to find out how billions of Pounds provided to Malawi has failed producing meaningful impact apart from self-enrichment by politicians.

In the letter addressed to President Chakwera, the concerned citizens claimed that since Malawi adopted multiparty democracy, the country has been moving backward in terms of developments which cannot be blamed on people’s failure but the system.

The concerned citizens say Malawians cannot continue to be betrayed by the few greedy politicians who represent their own interest other than those of Malawians that are in pain and suffering for no developments in their districts besides paying taxes to government.

They say the citizens have now started the process of collecting signatures from as many ordinary Malawians home and abroad demanding a referendum for the adoption of the federal system of governance in Malawi.

’’Each Government that came into power since 1994 has been famous for corruption which led to state capture,’’ reads the letter in part.

The concerned citizens in the letter warn the Tonse Alliance government that if the call for adoption of federal government is not yet possible, they shall take radical approach to ensure that progress is made towards a referendum observing that Malawians cannot be blamed for putting wrong people in the driving seat for all the past six governments.

