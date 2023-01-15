Chipiku league: Extreme FC corrades

……..Silver Reserve FC 0-0 Extreme FC

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Chipiku Premier Division league leaders Extreme FC corrade as they gradually lose the hype they had, they have so far drew almost fours games as their attackers slowly lack marksmanship.

Their hopes of qualifying into the Superleague may be shuttered as they are dropping points in very crucial games. So far they have drawn against LUANAR FC who are closely chasing them on the summit.

Extreme FC losing hype

The team was beaten by Wimbe United FC 3-1 away in Kasungu and on Saturday they equaled power with Silver Strikers RSV FC 0-0 at Blue Gym ground.

This has worried their head of technical Joseph Mlamba who said they have noted the weaknesses especially in the attacking, as they have failed to get a goal in several games now.

As the competition for the Super League spot is getting tougher, teams are reorganizing themselves hence producing shocking results.

Mbabvi United FC recently defeated Support Battalion FC 1-5 away.

Extreme FC who have opened the final set of games in the final round with a draw to Silver Strikers RSV FC have 11 points from 6 games and have opened a 4 points gap.

LUANAR FC are on second position with 9 points from 5 games.On third position are Kasungu based side Wimbe United FC who have 6 points from 5 games while Silver Strikers RSV FC moved to fourth with 6 points following their draw against Extreme FC.

Mbabzi United FC are on 5th position with 5 points from 5 games and Support Battalion FC anchors the group with 5 points.

As it is now, the chances can go to almost any of the six teams if they can win all their games in the final round.

The team that will win the MK15.5 million Chipiku Stores Premier Division league qualifies to the elite league.

The other fascinating fixtures in the league continues on Sunday as Wimbe United FC meet Mbabzi United FC at Kasungu Stadium, Support Battalion FC entertain LUANAR FC at MAFCO ground.

