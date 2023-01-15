Santhe Admarc FC rules central’s Unayo table

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Standard Bank UNAYO Central Region Division one league first set of the final round games were completed on Saturday as Amboya FC and Hope Academy FC registered wins.

Amboya FC who have been struggling to get maximum points in the league,defeated Balang’ombe Real Bombers FC 1-0 at home the goal scored by Adam Rashid.

Hope Academy FC utilized home ground advantage by beating Lizulu Super Stars FC 2-0.Despite the wins of the two teams on Saturday, the table did not change much as Santhe ADMARC FC and Kamba FC maintained their positions one and two.

Santhe ADMARC FC in dark Blue rule Unayo league

Santhe ADMARC FC have 12 points from 5 games,having won 4 games and lost once.The Kaliyeka based outfit Kamba FC are second with 10 points from the same number of games.

Hope Academy FC ascended to third following Saturday’s victory, they now have 9 points,Lizulu Super Stars FC failed to go second after the defeat,They sit on position 4 with 7 points.

Amboya FC from Salima have 6 points from 5 games,they won 2 games,drew once and two defeats.Anchoring the table are Balang’ombe Real Bombers with zero point.

The competition is anticipated to ignite fire this Sunday as the teams enter into the final set of the final round where each team will play 5 games.

The one with more points by the end of the games will be the champions and automatically qualify to the premier division.

Sunday’s fixtures,there will be the top of the table clash as Santhe ADMARC FC host second placed Kamba FC at Aubrey Dimba ground Kapiri-Mchinji on Chilembwe day.

On Monday Amboya FC will host Lizulu Super Stars FC at Salima community, with Balang’ombe Real Bombers entertaining Hope Academy FC at Nkhupa Primary School.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...