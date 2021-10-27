…………Attains six million subscribers on its network

Airtel Malawi’s Marketing Director Thokozani Sande

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smartphone network provider Airtel Malawi has attained over six million subscribers with over 1,000 network towers across the country.

The attainment of six million subscribers on its base comes barely a year after the company celebrated five million customers that ended in December 2020.

Eventually, the company has launched #BoolaMtambo promotion particularly for PaNet volume Data Bundle that runs for eight weeks from Friday, October 29, to December 24, 2021.

Airtel Malawi’s Marketing Director Thokozani Sande told Journalists on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe that through the promotion customers will be offered a 10% data volume bonus for PaNet volume bundle purchased via Airtel money.

Sande says promotion gives freedom to customers to use data bundle any time in a day valid for 48 hours after awarded the bonus.

“This bonus bundle will be offered to customer upon purchase of PaNet Data Volume from 301, My Airtel App, 211, 121 and Airtel Money Agent with mode of payment being Airtel Money.

“The 10% bonus will be offered for self-purchase, and gifting. Customer who has purchased or gifted the bundle will qualify for the draw,” says Sande.

She disclosed that the promotion is part of celebration that the company has managed to register over six million customers on its network base.

“This is a milestone for the company to have over six million subscribers on its network plus 1,000 towers across the country making easy for our customers to access services.

“This is the reason we have launched the #BoolaMtambo promotion to give customers opportunity to use volume data bundles unlimited unlike social bundles,” excited Sande.

She added, “In addition to the 10% bonus, customers who have purchased PaNet Volume Bundles of a minimum of MK500 per week via Airtel Money will have a chance of to win cash prizes by being entered into a draw.

“Customer draws will be conducted daily, weekly and monthly with a grand draw at the end of the promotion for a holiday in Dubai worth MK5 million. However, the grand prize winner will be allowed to have one person; relations, friend to have holiday in Dubai. Airtel will make all logistics arrangement for the trip to be successful”.

The #BoolaMtambo comes barely two months after Airtel successful ran Yabeba promotion that ended on August 15, 2021.

